Daniel Buckroyd to leave Exeter Northcott and join Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Daniel Buckroyd is stepping down as CEO and artistic director of Exeter Northcott Theatre to become artistic director of the Garrick Theatre in Lichfield.

Buckroyd, who has been in post at the Northcott for four years, will take up his new position in December.

He has directed in-house productions during his tenure including the John Cleese farce Bang Bang, which toured nationally after opening at the venue; a digital production of Brecht's Antigone during lockdown; and the theatre's 2019 panto, Beauty & the Beast, which he also wrote. Before leaving, he will direct this year's panto, Robin Hood, which he co-wrote with Devon-based Le Navet Bete.

Becky Chapman and David Balcombe, co-chairs of the Board, said they were "hugely grateful for Daniel's energy, vision and dedication to the Northcott Theatre."

They confirmed that work will begin shortly to recruit his successor.