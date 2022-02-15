Cast and new tour dates for Dead Lies announced

Crime novelist Hilary Bonner's Dead Lies to embark on a UK tour this April and cast has been revealed

Directed by Joe Harmston (The Lover and The Collection'), the cast includes Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards who plays would be Prime Minister Peter George alongside Alicia Charles (Coronation Street) who plays Kate Compton, Press Secretary to Peter George, Portia Booroff (Doctors) as Peter's devoted wife Jo George, and Claire Dyson (Made In Italy''), as ex-supermodel Stephanie Jones. Making his UK tour debut is George Verghis in the role of campaign manager James Gillen.

Produced by Red Entertainment, Dead Lies features political intrigue and drama as a charismatic TV figure sets his sights on Number 10 Downing Street.

Edwards said: "Joining the cast of Dead Lies is a phenomenal opportunity for me. It has that rare combination of the right script at the right time. I have been waiting for such a strong piece of drama to come along for quite some time. Not only because it is sexy, scandalous and mysterious it is incredibly on point, I'm delighted".

The tour opens in Barnstaple before visiting Halifax, Peterborough, Chesterfield, Hull, Blackpool, Lichfield, Newcastle, Guildford, Eastbourne and Coventry. The tour was originally set for last autumn but was rescheduled.