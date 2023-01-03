Watch Judi Dench perform ABBA's "Waterloo" on piano on New Year's Eve

What a pianist!

Cabaret and Cats star Judi Dench was providing all the musical goods on New Year's Eve.

Not only was she part of the Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends broadcast on BBC Two, she also tinkled the ivories up at the Fife Arms in the Scottish Highlands for one night only.

Dench performed a bit of ABBA's "Waterloo" alongside musician and songwriter Sharleen Spiteri in the clip, posted on social media and garnering a lot of praise.

