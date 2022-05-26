Traverse Theatre unveils 2022 programme for Edinburgh Festival month

Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre has unveiled its 2022 summer programme running across August 2022.

Marking the first time since 2019 that the venue has both of its spaces in action, the month will see the return of fan-favourite James Ley's Wilf, while Michael John O'Neill's Popcorn Award-winning This is Paradise will get a full production after appearing at the venue last year.

World premieres for the month include Uma Nada-Rajah's satirical play Exodus, produced by National Theatre of Scotland, as well as Sonya Kelly's comedic The Last Return and Tabby Lamb's queer rom-com Happy Meal, co-produced by Roots, Theatre Royal Plymouth with ETT and Oxford Playhouse.

The programme also features Liz Kingsman's hit One-Woman Show, ALOK's new comedy and poetry show ALOK, created with Soho Theatre, Lauryn Redding's WhatsOnStage Award-nominated gig musical Bloody Elle, Matt Wilkinson's thriller Psychodrama and the previously covered Blood Harmony featuring the music of the Staves.

One pound tickets are available across all performances for those under 25 or in receipt of low-income benefits.