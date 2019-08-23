Edinburgh Total Theatre Award 2019 winners announced

The Total Theatre Awards have been announced for 2019.

Since being set up in 1997, the awards have been recognising innovative and artist-led performance across the Edinburgh Fringe.

Over the course of this year's festival 25 peer assessors, comprised of artists, producers, programmers, curators, critics and academics assessed 403 shows across the first 11 days of the festival.

The winners for this year include Travis Alabanza's Burgerz, which runs at the Traverse Theatre, BAttersea Arts Centre's Frankenstein and Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas' The End.





The winners in full:

Total Theatre & Theatre Deli Award for an Emerging Company / Artist

Burgerz by Travis Alabanza, produced by Hackney Showroom (England), Traverse





Total Theatre and Cambridge Junction Award for Physical / Visual Theatre

Working On My Night Moves, produced by Julia Croft and Nisha Madhan with Zanetti Productions (New Zealand), Summerhall





Total Theatre and Jacksons Lane Award for Circus

Knot, produced by Nikki & JD (England), Assembly

Staged, produced by Circumference (England), Zoo





Total Theatre and The Place Award for Dance

Seeking Unicorns, produced by Chiara Bersani / Associazione Culturale Corpoceleste (Italy), Dance Base





Total Theatre, Rose Bruford College & Theatre in the Mill Award for Innovation, Experimentation and Playing with Form

Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, produced by Battersea Arts Centre and BAC Beatbox Academy (England), Traverse

Tricky Second Album, produced by In Bed with My Brother (England), Pleasance

Judges Discretionary Award

The End, produced by Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas (England), Summerhall

Scottee: Fat Blokes, produced by Scottee and Friends Ltd (England), Assembly

The Forecast, produced by Amy Bell, presented by The Place (England), Dance Base

Significant Contribution Award

Jessica Brough and Fringe of Colour