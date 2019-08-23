Edinburgh Total Theatre Award 2019 winners announced
The awards recognise boundary-pushing work at the Edinburgh Fringe
The Total Theatre Awards have been announced for 2019.
Since being set up in 1997, the awards have been recognising innovative and artist-led performance across the Edinburgh Fringe.
Over the course of this year's festival 25 peer assessors, comprised of artists, producers, programmers, curators, critics and academics assessed 403 shows across the first 11 days of the festival.
The winners for this year include Travis Alabanza's Burgerz, which runs at the Traverse Theatre, BAttersea Arts Centre's Frankenstein and Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas' The End.
The winners in full:
Total Theatre & Theatre Deli Award for an Emerging Company / Artist
Burgerz by Travis Alabanza, produced by Hackney Showroom (England), Traverse
Total Theatre and Cambridge Junction Award for Physical / Visual Theatre
Working On My Night Moves, produced by Julia Croft and Nisha Madhan with Zanetti Productions (New Zealand), Summerhall
Total Theatre and Jacksons Lane Award for Circus
Knot, produced by Nikki & JD (England), Assembly
Staged, produced by Circumference (England), Zoo
Total Theatre and The Place Award for Dance
Seeking Unicorns, produced by Chiara Bersani / Associazione Culturale Corpoceleste (Italy), Dance Base
Total Theatre, Rose Bruford College & Theatre in the Mill Award for Innovation, Experimentation and Playing with Form
Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, produced by Battersea Arts Centre and BAC Beatbox Academy (England), Traverse
Tricky Second Album, produced by In Bed with My Brother (England), Pleasance
Judges Discretionary Award
The End, produced by Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas (England), Summerhall
Scottee: Fat Blokes, produced by Scottee and Friends Ltd (England), Assembly
The Forecast, produced by Amy Bell, presented by The Place (England), Dance Base
Significant Contribution Award
Jessica Brough and Fringe of Colour