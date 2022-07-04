Top musicals to see at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022

The Edinburgh Fringe knows how to spot a good musical – heck, it's where Tony winner Six first took to the stage. We thought we'd cherry pick some of our favourite new shows heading to the arts festival bonanza next month.





I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

A cult classic favourite these days having been produced a few times, this is a firm hit of a show and well worth a watch if you want some meta, revue-style entertainment. Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, 3 to 28 August, 20:45





Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

This uplifting rollercoaster ride through history has enchanted audiences across the UK and will be making its home at the Fringe for August. The tunes are complete ear-worms (the cast recording is out now) so be sure to give it a watch! Pleasance Courtyard, 4 to 29 August, 13:30





Bloody Elle – A Gig Musical

Lauryn Redding's solo show wowed audiences in Manchester, reopening the Royal Exchange with musical prowess in 2021 and going on to bag a WOSAward nomination in the process. See it now head from Manchester to Edinburgh. Traverse Theatre, 4 to 28 August, various times





Don't Say Macbeth

A new Macbeth musical with a metatheatrical twist! This new offering, staged at Zoo Venues (who have a knack for platforming excellent theatre companies), seems like the best Shakespearean send-up one could hope for. Zoo Playground, 5 to 28 August, 14:20





Unfortunate

Elliotte Williams-N'Dure with Allie Dart (left) and Jamie Mawson (right) in Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch

(© Craig Sugden)

Unfortunate is also no stranger to the Fringe – having been produced in 2019 – but it's getting a whopper upgrade and will now be staged within Underbelly's chunky upside-down cow. It provides the best kind of revisionist twist on The Little Mermaid. Underbelly George Square, 4 to 29 August, 17:55





Sex With Friends (and Other Tiny Catastrophes)

Probably the best-titled musical on this list, Sex With Friends... sounds like the perfect blend of modern-day angst, turbulent romance and life-affirming stagecraft. Pleasance Courtyard, 3 to 28 August, 12:40





Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!

Producer Francesca Moody has worked on award-winning hits like Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, so you know you're in for some quality musical moments in this new murder mystery show, playing at the iconic pop-up space Roundabout. Summerhall, 3 to 28 August, 21:50





Dots and Dashes: A Bletchley Park Musical

Shedding new light on tales consigned to history is something musicals excel at, so seeing the women cracking Nazi code during WW2 get some time in the spotlight is an excellent thing. Drill Hall, 16 to 28 August, 20:30





RuneSical

We're big fans of GiggleMug here at WOS – their irreverent twists in musical form providing neat hour-long doses of tuneful joy. RuneSical fits that bill to a t! Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, 3 to 28 August, 15:20





Making A Murderer: The Musical

Artwork for Making A Murderer: The Musical



Seems as though murder is a common theme for musicals this Fringe, and this one takes the themes of the Netflix series (including the actions of infamous figure Steven Avery) and puts them to a tune. Underbelly, Bristo Square, 3 to 29 August, 17:40





Lizard Boy

A stateside hit that has now scurried its way to the UK (it is previewing in Manchester this month at the Hope Mill Theatre0, Lizard Boy blends rock, comic book lore and mythic entertainment in one scaly package. Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, 3 to 28 August, 18:30



