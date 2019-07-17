Top new musicals to see at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019

Some pretty epic musicals shot to success following runs at the Edinburgh Fringe – Joseph, Jerry Springer and Six being some rather obvious examples. Here are ten new shows we're expecting to make something of a splash north of Hadrian's Wall this festival season.

Head to our dedicated Edinburgh festivals page for all the up-to-the minute coverage.





Dean John-Wilson, Sophie Isaacs and Evelyn Hoskins

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Cruel Intentions

The ultimate '90s nostalgia trip musical, based on the cult classic film, is having its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, featuring a cast chock full of West End stars. A mash-up of Dangerous Liaisons and Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" sounds like the perfect recipe for a great show and we're so game for it. Assembly George Square, 1 to 25 August





How To Use A Washing Machine



How To Use A Washing Machine

Few fringe musicals are classy enough to feature their own live string quartet, so we're excited to see How To Use A Washing Machine, about an awkward sibling reunion at a family home. Zoo Southside, 2 to 26 August





Unfortunate



Unfortunate

There's a lot of exciting buzz about the new Little Mermaid film, which is about to make a lot of waves and features new music by a certain Hamilton creator. But until then you can make do with this new parody about the iconic Ursula. It's created by Fat Rascal Theatre, who had a major hit with Vulvarine. Underbelly Bristo Square, 31 July to 26 August





Jordan Fox and Sarah Goggin

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Friendsical

So no one told you life was gonna be this way – there's now a Friends parody musical, it exists, we're just going to have to check it out to see if it's any good. If there isn't a tuneful tribute to a certain smelly cat then we'll be a wee bit disappointed. Assembly Rooms, 1 to 25 August





Parakeet



Parakeet

Brigitte Aphrodite, Quiet Boy and Laura Keefe (makers of the hit My Beautiful Black Dog in 2015) return for a brand new musical, featuring Margate, exotic birds and a whole load of punk music. Roundabout Summerhall, 31 July to 25 August





Phoenix



Phoenix

Songwriter Jessica Sharman has teamed up with Dirty Great Love Story creator Richard Marsh to present this brand new musical comedy about juggling fatherhood with getting your rock on. Pleasance Courtyard, 31 July to 26 August





You and I



You and I

Tom Williams and Cordelia O'Driscoll previously won the Cameron Mackintosh Award, which is a pretty sure sign that they know their way around a great tune. So this new show, You and I, about a super intelligent romantic robot, is definitely worth investigating. Underbelly Bristo Square, 31 July to 26 August





The Canary and the Crow



The Canary and the Crow

While not strictly a musical, Hull-based Middle Child's newest gig theatre piece The Canary and the Crow arrives at the company's regular stomping ground at Paines Plough's Roundabout. Mixing grime and hip-hop with storytelling, Daniel Ward's show is about what happens when a working-class black teenager joins a prestigious school, only to find that he isn't readily accepted. Roundabout Summerhall, 31 July to 25 August





Islander



Islander

If folk-inspired musical scores are totally your thing, then Islander is worth a watch. Telling the story of Eilidh, who encounters a mysterious stranger, Amy Draper, Stewart Melton and Finn Anderson's piece will also feature a bucket load of loop pedalling and voice recording, so is likely an impressive technical show. It's worth saying that Summerhall's Roundabout is going to be a bit of a hotspot for new musical talent this year. Roundabout Summerhall, 31 July to 25 August





The Pet Shop Boys

© Pelle Crepin

Musik

Well, this is going to be something of a hot ticket – the Pet Shop Boys join forces with musical theatre legend Frances Barber to present a brand new piece, featuring four new numbers. Barber will be reprising her role as Billie Trix from 2001 musical Closer to Heaven in the Edinburgh show, a neat continuation of a great creative partnership. Bijou Venue @ Assembly Rooms, 5 to 24 August