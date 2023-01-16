Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story confirms touring cast

Casting has been revealed for the 2023 UK tour of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.

The bio-musical, which boasts such classics as "That'll Be The Day", "Peggy Sue" and "Oh Boy", charts the rockabilly singer's rise to fame until his untimely death at the age of 22.

Leading the company will be AJ Jenks and Christopher Weeks, alternating the titular role, alongside Joe Butcher as Joe B Mauldin, Josh Haberfield as Jerry Allison and Miguel Angel as Ritchie Valens/Tyrone Jones. Completing the cast are Daniella Agredo Piper, Christopher Chandler, Stephanie Cremona, Samuelle Durojaiye, Jacob Leeson, Ewan Ling, Thomas Mitchells and Laura-Dene Perryman.

Writer and producer Alan Janes commented: "We're thrilled to be back for our 2023 UK tour, which feels extra special as we re-connect with our audiences and fans. Our cast of hugely talented actors and musicians will ensure everyone has an unforgettable night at the theatre."

The tour launches at the Towngate Theatre in Basildon on 22 February before heading to Darlington, Chesterfield, Edinburgh, York, Aberdeen, Bath, Canterbury, Manchester, Blackpool, Skegness, Aylesbury, Dartford, Shrewsbury, Plymouth, Swansea, Bradford, Southampton, Stoke-On-Trent, Sheffield, Glasgow, Inverness, Nottingham, Derry, Belfast, Bromley, Newcastle, Kings Lynn, High Wycombe, Cardiff, Peterborough and Barnstaple. Further venues are still to be confirmed.