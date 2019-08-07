Edinburgh Fringe 2019: Teddy Lamb picks their top 00s tunes

Teddy Lamb's show Since U Been Gone at Assembly Roxy is a 'moving autobiographical account of growing up queer in the mid-noughties'. Here, they choose their top tunes from the decade.





Electric by Lisa Scott Lee

This song is iconic more for the accompanying reality show than for the song, but I love it anyway. When else do you get to hear a member of Steps singing about vibrators and unprotected sex? She may have only got B-list at Capital, but LSL is A-list in my heart.

Not Such An Innocent Girl by Victoria Beckham

She may not have been the strongest vocalist in the Spice Girls but my girl Vicky B released some bangers. Everyone remembers the Dane Bowers/True Steppers bop, but her true solo material also slaps.

The Promise by Girls Aloud

This is hands down the best pop song of all time. No exceptions. Xenomania can do no wrong. I don't make the rules.

Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson

I have always said that the opening lines of Since U Been Gone by sweet KC are the greatest opening lines in all of literature. 'Here's the thing, we started out friends...' pretty standard 'it was cool but it was all pretend...' TELL ME MORE KELLY TELL ME MORE! (Oh and I named my show after this song, so I guess it kinda relates to me in other ways too!)

Put The Needle On It by Dannii Minogue

The very first Fringe I went to I saw Dannii Minogue as Lady Macbeth snorting coke off Macbeth's arse. For that reason alone, this song has to be on this list.

Since U Been Gone is at Assembly Roxy at 15:45