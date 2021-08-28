Shortlist revealed for 2021 Popcorn Writing Award

The four finalists for the 2021 Popcorn Writing Award have been revealed.

Celebrating new writing at the Edinburgh Fringe, the finalists share a £6,000 prize fund, with winner offered a guaranteed future slot at one of the top venues at the Fringe.

The four playwrights are Sian Rowland (The Cracks), Michael John O'Neill (This is Paradise), Rachel Causer (Please, Feel Free to Share) and Nana-Kofi Kufuor (My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored).

The committee involved in selecting the winners included Art Malik, Inua Ellams, Jonny Woo, Francesca Moody, Annabelle Wallis, Andreja Pejic, Tony Grisoni and Noma Dumezweni.

They will announce the winner in early September.