Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar stage adaptation to tour Scotland

Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is gracing the UK stage for the very first time next year.

Presented by Helen Milne Productions, Perth Theatre and The Roald Dahl Story Company, Rob Drummond's play, adapted from Dahl's 1977 collection of seven short stories entitled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (and Six More), is directed by Ben Harrison.

The piece follows "an idle playboy who longs for even more money… a teenage girl who longs for online fame... and a conjuror who longs to be believed" and promises Dahl's darkly mischievous signature tone, as well as magic and illusions.

Harrison commented: "I'm so pleased to be finally bringing this show to the stage after a long period of development. When Helen Milne approached me to direct it five years ago, I remembered my folks giving me the first edition of The Wonderful World Story of Henry Sugar (and Six More) in 1977 and being so intrigued by the story, more grown-up and sophisticated than Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or James and the Giant Peach but still accessible for a younger reader. Its darkly funny and dangerous edge really appealed to me then and now I still love its irresistible mix of magic, yogic powers and global travel. I knew that Rob Drummond would be the perfect playwright to connect this tale with our time through his brilliant use of magic in previous work. It's the Roald Dahl Magic Show. What's not to like?"

Recommended for ages 11 , the production opens at the Perth Theatre from 24 March to 2 April 2022, before heading to Stirling's Macrobert Arts Centre (7 to 10 April) and Eden Court in Inverness (15 to 17 April).