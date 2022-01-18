Restrictions to be eased in Scottish theatres from next week

Scottish theatres will be able to play at capacity without social distancing from next week, it has been announced.

From 24 January, indoor venues such as theatres will be able to host full audiences without restrictions on numbers or distancing. The use of face coverings on public transport and indoor public places will continue, though the use of vaccine passports in theatres will not be mandatory.

Jon Morgan, director of Theatres Trust responded in a statement: "The Theatres Trust is pleased that capacity caps and social distancing rules will be lifted from 24 January, restrictions which had in effect shut down the majority of theatres in Scotland.

"It will be a huge relief to theatres, artists and audiences that they will soon be able to reopen."

According to reports, the rise in Covid cases seems to have plateaud across the UK in recent days, with the WHO also optimistic about Britain returning to normality over the course of 2022.