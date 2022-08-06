Popcorn Writing Award reveals 2022 longlist and judges

The longlist and judging panel for this year's Popcorn Writing Award, based at the Edinburgh Fringe, has been revealed.

The judging panel features Bridgerton's Luke Thompson (Hamlet, Almeida), comedian Jack Rooke (Big Boys), producer Francesca Moody (Fleabag), portrait artist Jonathan Yeo, performer Lydia Leonard (Ten Percent!), composer Nainita Desai, and director and artist Charlotte Colbert.

Partnering for the first time with BBC Writersroom, a prize fund of £6,000 is available. Moody said: "Popcorn Group have been instrumental in championing emerging writers despite the continuing challenges that the pandemic has bought, and the Popcorn Writing Award provides a much-needed platform for creatives."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 25 August.

The longlist (with most of these shows available to watch now or later this month in Edinburgh) features:

You're Safe Til 2024: Deep History by David Finnigan

Who Murdered My Cat by Roann Hassani McCloskey

The Mistake by Michael Mears

The Beatles Were a Boyband by Rachel O'Regan

Svengali by Eve Nicol

Surfing the Holyland by Erin Hunter

Ruckus by Jenna Fincken

Poles: The Science of Magnetic Attraction by Amelia Pitcher

Manic Street Creature by Maimuna Memon

Look at Me, Don't Look at Me by Rash Dash

How to Build a Wax Figure by Isabella Waldron

Happy Meal by Tabby Lamb

Godot is a Woman by Silent Faces

Daddy Issues by Anna Krauze

Cassie and the Lights by Alex Howarth

CASTE-ING by Nicole Acquah

BROWN BOYS SWIM by Karim Khan

Breathless by Laura Horton

Blanket Ban by Davinia Hamilton and Marta Vella

Assisted by Greg Wilkinson