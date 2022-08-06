Popcorn Writing Award reveals 2022 longlist and judges
Here are some of the top new plays to see in Edinburgh!
The longlist and judging panel for this year's Popcorn Writing Award, based at the Edinburgh Fringe, has been revealed.
The judging panel features Bridgerton's Luke Thompson (Hamlet, Almeida), comedian Jack Rooke (Big Boys), producer Francesca Moody (Fleabag), portrait artist Jonathan Yeo, performer Lydia Leonard (Ten Percent!), composer Nainita Desai, and director and artist Charlotte Colbert.
Partnering for the first time with BBC Writersroom, a prize fund of £6,000 is available. Moody said: "Popcorn Group have been instrumental in championing emerging writers despite the continuing challenges that the pandemic has bought, and the Popcorn Writing Award provides a much-needed platform for creatives."
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 25 August.
The longlist (with most of these shows available to watch now or later this month in Edinburgh) features:
You're Safe Til 2024: Deep History by David Finnigan
Who Murdered My Cat by Roann Hassani McCloskey
The Mistake by Michael Mears
The Beatles Were a Boyband by Rachel O'Regan
Svengali by Eve Nicol
Surfing the Holyland by Erin Hunter
Ruckus by Jenna Fincken
Poles: The Science of Magnetic Attraction by Amelia Pitcher
Manic Street Creature by Maimuna Memon
Look at Me, Don't Look at Me by Rash Dash
How to Build a Wax Figure by Isabella Waldron
Happy Meal by Tabby Lamb
Godot is a Woman by Silent Faces
Daddy Issues by Anna Krauze
Cassie and the Lights by Alex Howarth
CASTE-ING by Nicole Acquah
BROWN BOYS SWIM by Karim Khan
Breathless by Laura Horton
Blanket Ban by Davinia Hamilton and Marta Vella
Assisted by Greg Wilkinson