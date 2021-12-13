Pitlochry Festival Theatre unveils 2022 plans including Sunshine on Leith, Noises Off and Little Women

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has unveiled its 2022 season, featuring a variety of new plays and co-productions.

The venue will open a new studio space, opening with Cathy Forde's Helping Hands, while also showcasing new writing from across Scotland. After Forde's piece, also playing are Sara Saharawi's (Niqabi Ninja) Sister Radio , and Martin McCormick's The Maggie Wall.

Stephen Greenhorn's much-loved musical Sunshine on Leith will open in the main auditorium, running across two sets of dates from 20 May to 1 October. The piece will also head to King's Theatre in Edinburgh, as a co-production with Capital Theatres.

Also featuring in the season are Anne-Marie Casey's new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, co-produced with Watford Palace Theatre, Michael Frayn's iconic backstage comedy Noises Off and a revival of Noël Coward's classic comedy Private Lives.

Outdoors, the venue will stage Lesley Hart's new version of Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood, followed by David Greig's adaptation of Charlotte Higgins' acclaimed book Under Another Sky.

Family shows will include a new production of Around the World in 80 Days and Peter Rabbit.

Artistic director Elizabeth Newman said: "The commitment from audiences, artists, and participants to Pitlochry Festival Theatre over the past two years has been incredible. We really do want PFT to continue to be a haven where we can continue to celebrate life and make sense of the world. I hope the programme offers an exciting return inside to experience important plays, fun drama, and joyful stories with each other. A big thank you to everyone for sticking with us. I look forward to seeing everyone Onside, Outside and Online in 2022!"