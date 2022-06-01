Sunshine on Leith at Pitlochry Festival Theatre – first look images released

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Capital Theatre have released production images for the current revival of Stephen Greenhorn's Sunshine on Leith.

The cast includes Keith Jack (as Ally), Connor Going (as Davy), Rhiane Drummond (as Yvonne), Alyson Orr (as Jean), Blythe Jandoo (as Liz), Keith Macpherson (as Rab), Rachael McAllister (as Hazel), Jessica Brydges (ensemble), Meg Chaplin (as Eilidh), Richard Colvin (ensemble), Anna Fordham (ensemble), James Hudson (ensemble), Kit Orton (ensemble), and Richie Spencer (ensemble).

Originally premiering at Dundee Rep in 2007, the musical follows two soldiers, returning from war overseas and attempting to adjust back into civilian life and rediscover their sense of identity. It features the songs of The Proclaimers with new arrangements by David Shrubsole, and was also adapted into a 2013 feature film starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.

Co-directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's artistic director Elizabeth Newman and associate director Ben Occhipinti, the creative team also features set design by Adrian Rees, costume design by Julie Carlin, lighting by Kate Bonney, sound design by Shaun Clark and movement by Lesley Hutchison. Musical direction is by Richard Reeday.

Sunshine on Leith is set to transfer to the King's Theatre Edinburgh from 7 to 18 June before heading back to Perthshire for performances between 24 June and 1 October.





Connor Going and Keith Jack

© Fraser Band

Alyson Orr and Keith Macpherson

© Fraser Band

Blythe Jandoo and Alyson Orr

© Fraser Band

Blythe Jandoo and Connor Going

© Fraser Band

Connor Going and Alyson Orr

© Fraser Band

Connor Going, Keith Jack, Richie Spencer and Kit Orton

© Fraser Band

Keith Jack

© Fraser Band

Keith Jack with James Hudson, Jessica Brydges and Anna Fordham

© Fraser Band

Keith Jack

© Fraser Band 2022

Rhiane Drummond

© Fraser Band

Kit Orton, Keith Jack and Connor Going

© Fraser Band