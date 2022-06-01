Sunshine on Leith at Pitlochry Festival Theatre – first look images released
The new revival also heads to the King's Theatre in Edinburgh next week
Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Capital Theatre have released production images for the current revival of Stephen Greenhorn's Sunshine on Leith.
The cast includes Keith Jack (as Ally), Connor Going (as Davy), Rhiane Drummond (as Yvonne), Alyson Orr (as Jean), Blythe Jandoo (as Liz), Keith Macpherson (as Rab), Rachael McAllister (as Hazel), Jessica Brydges (ensemble), Meg Chaplin (as Eilidh), Richard Colvin (ensemble), Anna Fordham (ensemble), James Hudson (ensemble), Kit Orton (ensemble), and Richie Spencer (ensemble).
Originally premiering at Dundee Rep in 2007, the musical follows two soldiers, returning from war overseas and attempting to adjust back into civilian life and rediscover their sense of identity. It features the songs of The Proclaimers with new arrangements by David Shrubsole, and was also adapted into a 2013 feature film starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.
Co-directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's artistic director Elizabeth Newman and associate director Ben Occhipinti, the creative team also features set design by Adrian Rees, costume design by Julie Carlin, lighting by Kate Bonney, sound design by Shaun Clark and movement by Lesley Hutchison. Musical direction is by Richard Reeday.
Sunshine on Leith is set to transfer to the King's Theatre Edinburgh from 7 to 18 June before heading back to Perthshire for performances between 24 June and 1 October.