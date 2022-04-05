Mischief to present three shows at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer

Mischief Comedy will have a trio of shows heading to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

Company member Charlie Russell will present her solo show, which attempts to "hit as many solo fringe show tropes and styles as possible" in the space of an hour, at the Pleasance Courtyard from 2 to 27 August. After that, the much-loved improv bonanza Mischief Movie Night will return at the EICC from 3 to 28 August and, finally, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer will give hit Magic Goes Wrong character the Mind Mangler his own spin-off show, also at the Pleasance Courtyard.

Lewis and Sayer said today: "We're absolutely delighted to be heading back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. The fringe is full of amazing memories for us and to be part of the 75th anniversary with three shows, including new work is incredibly exciting."

Russell also commented, "I'm thrilled to be able to create new work with Mischief, and to be returning to Edinburgh and sharing with festival audiences who have supported us from the beginning and helped us get to where we are now."