Medea starring Adura Onashile to run at the Edinburgh International Festival

One of the first productions for the 2020 Edinburgh International Festival has been revealed.

Award-winning Glasgow-based actor Adura Onashile will take on the title role in Medea, staged by National Theatre of Scotland and directed by former RSC artistic director Michael Boyd.

The show will be presented at The Hub in Edinburgh with dates to be announced. The Edinburgh International Festival runs from 7 to 31 August 2020, with the full programme to be revealed.

Former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead makes her International Festival debut with her modern adaptation of the timeless Euripides play, which utilises contemporary Scots-language. The adaptation was first performed in Glasgow in 2000, with Maureen Beattie.