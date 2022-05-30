Jersey Boys announces new dates for UK and Ireland tour

New dates have been revealed for the current UK and Ireland tour of Jersey Boys.

The new stops include, for the first time ever, Swansea Arena (29 November to 3 December 2022), as well as Edinburgh Playhouse (24 January to 4 February 2023), Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre (7 to 18 March) and the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff (11 to 22 April).

Casting for the second leg of the tour, which opened at New Wimbledon Theatre on 24 November 2021, will be announced shortly.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, and based on the lives of Frank Valli and the Four Seasons, the show features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry", among others.

The creative team overseeing the tour is led by director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark.

The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

Tickets for an assortment of dates are on sale below.