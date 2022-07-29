Have a first listen to new musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!

A first-look performance video has been released for new musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!.

Penned by Jon Brittain (Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish), the piece runs at the Roundabout in Summerhall from 3 to 28 August.

Appearing are Bronté Barbé (Kathy) and Rebekah Hinds (Stella) as the titular podcasting crime-solving pair, alongside Jodie Jacobs, TJ Lloyd and Imelda Warren-Green.

The show's executive producer is Francesca Moody (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer), who said: "Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder is going to be a joyful, funny, irreverent and above all entertaining show, which, after the last two years of the pandemic is exactly what I think we all need - a chance for people to come back together and laugh. And where better to do it than our spiritual home, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

"I can't wait for FMP to return with live shows to Edinburgh after a two-year hiatus. Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder will be late-night entertainment that has real bite and I so excited to share it with audiences."

The show, directed by Brittain, features design by Cecilia Carey, lighting by Peter Small, associate lighting design by Bethany Gupwell, sound design by Tingying Dong, choreography by Fabian Aloise, production management by Ed Borgnis, sound design by Tingying Dong and dramaturgy by Gillian Greer. The producer is Harriet Bolwell.