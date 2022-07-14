Full casting announced for Making A Murderer: The Musical

Exclusive: The full cast has today been announced for Making A Murderer: The Musical, which will make its world premiere at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Based on the real case and true events of Steven Avery, which inspired the award-winning Netflix true crime documentary series, the musical will play at the Cowbarn at Underbelly's Bristo Square from 3 to 29 August 2022.

Created by and starring BAFTA-winning comedy writer Phil Mealey, known for co-creating Early Doors and co-writing episodes of The Royle Family, the show "highlights the many flaws, biases and inconsistences that contributed to both of Mr Avery's convictions and that exist in the justice system today."

It follows Avery's conviction, exoneration, and subsequent re-arrest for murder in his hometown of Manitowoc.

Mealey will play Ken Kratz, alongside: Amanda Beveridge (High Road) as Ma Avery, Matt Bond (Little Shop of Horrors) as Steven Avery, Nicky Filshie (Mary Poppins, South Pacific) as Kathleen Zellner, Gillian Hardie (Kinky Boots, Blood Brothers) as Betsy, Jennifer McKinnon-Magee as Pammy, Dean Makowski-Clayton (Ordinary Days) as Brendan Dassey and Michael Blair and Lewis Winter Petrie as Ensemble.

Produced by Alison Hallisey, Making A Murderer: The Musical will be directed by Christian Durham (Zorro), with set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Rob Owen, casting direction by Harry Blumenau, choreography by Kate Salmon, production management, sound and lighting design by Dickson Cossar and general management by Smart Entertainment.

Mealey said: "When I watched the documentary, like many others I was outraged at the way the system seemed stacked against Steven and his nephew Brendan. As a writer I saw so many astonishing twists and turns and intriguing characters that if this were written as an original story no-one would believe it was plausible.

"Our intention is to highlight and parody the inconsistencies in the case where people with power have not used that power fairly or effectively. Compassion and empathy must extend to all those who are victims of a flawed system so that they receive the justice that they truly deserve."