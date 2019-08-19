Stories in Theatre's Fishbowl at Edinburgh Fringe Festival: go behind-the scenes at the Pleasance

Described as a cross between Charlie Chaplin and Mr Bean, Stories in Theatre and Le Fils du Grand Réseau's Edinburgh Fringe show Fishbowl grabbed our attention immediately, so we went behind the scenes with the show's creator Pierre Guillois and producer Olivier Pierre-Noël, to find out more.

Winner of the Molière Award for Best Comedy Play, Fishbowl is a physical comedy which follows three eccentric and lovable anti-heroes living in a rooftop bedsit in Paris.

Fishbowl runs in The Grand at Pleasance Courtyard until 26 August.

