Initial Fringe First award winners announced

The first batch of six Fringe First Award winners has been revealed.

Given out three times across the Edinburgh Festival month, the award recognises new work that has left its mark at the major arts festival.

In terms of venue successes, Pleasance and Traverse shared two awards apiece, with Gilded Balloon and The Space also picking up nods.

The winners are:

– Tabby Lamb's Happy Meal – Traverse Theatre

– Laura Horton's Breathless – Pleasance Courtyard

– Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland's And Then The Rodeo Burned Down – The Space

– Rachel O'Regan's The Beatles Were a Boyband – Gilded Balloon

– Feidlim Cannon, Gary Keegan and Adrienne Truscott's Masterclass – Pleasance Dome

– Sonya Kelly's The Last Return – Traverse