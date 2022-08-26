Final round of Fringe First winners announced

The final five Fringe first winners have been announced.

Presented by The Scotsman weekly and marking the best in Fringe theatre, two awards went to shows playing at Summerhall venues this week, including Marcelo Dos Santos' hit monologue Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen (which received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage).

Picking up nods in this final round of awards are:

– Age Is A Feeling, written by Haley McGee, at Summerhall until 28 August

– Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, written by Marcelo Dos Santos, at Summerhall until 28 August

– Silkworm, written by Vlad Butucea, at Assembly Roxy until 29 August

– This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong, written by Max Percy at Underbelly until 28 August

– This Is Memorial Device, adapted by David Keenan, at Wee Red Bar until 29 August