Edinburgh Fringe: Robert Bathurst recommends his top shows

Screen and stage's Robert Bathurst is heading up to the Fringe this summer!

The Downton Abbey star is set to appear in Love, Loss and Chianti at the Assembly Rooms from 3 to 28 August. But, in the spirit of supporting others, we asked Bathurst what he is most excited to see at the Fringe this summer:





Ghosts Of The Near Future

I want to be transported, and this might do it. They promise "music, storytelling and micro-cinema", and as I use animation in my show, Love, Loss & Chianti, I want to see their technical stage effects. This one sounds like a dizzying ride. Summerhall, 3 to 28 August, 12:00







Abandoman aka Rob Broderick: Discography

I'm in awe of the Improv crowd; Rob Broderick is bombproof, a guaranteed jaw-dropper. He's dominant but welcoming, takes clues from his audience then pins you back with astonishing virtuosic rap. Underbelly George Sq, Udderbelly, 3 to 28 August, 21:25