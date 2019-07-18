Family shows to see at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019

When it comes to family-friendly picks at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, the sky really is the limit – there are hundreds of shows catering to the whole family, not to mention all of the brilliant circus and physical theatre acts without an age rating. Here are 12 shows that have really caught our eye.

Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs: The Magic Cutlass

A regular Fringe hit and then some, Captain Flinn is back for another helping of fun Fringe performances, alongside some reptilian pirates. With a bonkers story and some energetic puppeteering this is a Festival hit with a glowing reputation. Pleasance Courtyard, Suitability: 3 , 31 July to 19 August, 10:45







Little Top

It's never too early to develop a love of circus, and Starcatchers and Superfan's Little Top is specifically catered towards those between 0 and 18 months. With juggling, balancing, wobbling and all manner of fun, this looks like a quick treat for the littliest little 'uns. Pleasance at EICC, Suitability: 0 to 2, 2 to 17 August, times vary





Ogg n Ugg n Dogg

Find out how dogs really did become man's best friend in this fun family show from Fideri Fidera, which features flying bones, tigers and time-travel. And obviously a lot of canine love. Gilded Balloon Teviot, Suitability: 3 , 31 July to 26 August, 12:30





Mr Men and Little Miss



Mr Men and Little Miss On Stage

Everyone's favourite adjective-themed collective returns for a stage outing, featuring puppetry, music and more. Expect to leave happy, tickled and in a splendid mood (little joke for the Mr Men and Little Miss fans there). Underbelly George Square, Suitability: 0 to 12, 1 to 26 August, 11:00





Wallace and Gromit's Musical Marvels

From more cheese to more cheesy showtunes – this show created in collaboration with Aardman sees the iconic duo entertain families of all ages. Wallace wants to put on a musical (I mean, don't we all?) and no matter how disastrous it goes he keeps on trying. Pleasance at EICC, Suitability: 3 , 15 and 16 August, 13:00 and 15:15





Beetlemania

Beetlemania: Kafka for Kids

Kafka and kids doesn't seem like the most natural combo, but this piece is whacky, eccentric and involves people dressed up as bugs. Why not give it a trial? Pleasance Courtyard, Suitability: 5 , 31 August to 25 July, 11:45





Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency



Created by the wonderful Nathan Bryon, one of the writers behind Rastamouse, this thrilling caper sees detective duo Dexter and Winter try and save Dexter's mum from being accused of a crime she didn't commit. The show's on tour so worth catching even outside of the Fringe. Roundabout Summerhall, Suitability: 5 , weekends from 3 to 25 August, 11:20





Don't Mess with the Dummies

The "Dummies" crew are back after their award-winning Trash Test Dummies and Splash Test Dummies. This time they head to the jungle for some animal-inspired circus fun. Underbelly Bristo Square, Suitability: 3 , 31 July to 25 August, 11:20





I'll Take You To Mrs Cole

Complicité are experts at producing great work, and this new ska musical co-produced with Polka Theatre and based on the novel of the same name really is a hot ticket. A proper nostalgia trip set in the '80s, this sounds like the right show for kids of all ages. Pleasance Courtyard, Suitability: 8 , 31 July to 26 August, 13:45





Doodle POP

A mindblowing technical experience – Doodle Pop starts with a magical whiteboard and two mischievous friends. Where it ends up is anyone's guess but it seems to involve strange creatures and a whole lot of fun crammed into 55 minutes. Assembly George Square, Suitability 3 , 31 July to 25 August, 10:50





Moonbird

Joyce Dunbar and Jane Ray's popular novel Moonbird is adapted for the stage by Handprint Theatre, with a load of puppetry and physical storytelling. Better still, the piece is created by Deaf and hearing creatives for deaf and hearing families. Pleasance Courtyard, Suitability: 3 , 31 July to 26 August, 10:30





Girl Scouts vs. Aliens



From the title alone this sounds like the sort of sci-fi mashup fun that has to be worth adding to the must-see list – all about four teen heroes who go camping, only to discover an alien spaceship threatening terrible things. Oops. Assembly George Square, Suitablity: 8 , 31 July to 26 August, 12:10





Danyah Miller in I Believe in Unicorns

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Michael Morpurgo writes excellent stories for families of all ages, and I Believe in Unicorns is the stage version of his book about a young boy who loves exploring and discovers a fondness for literature. And an actual Unicorn. Pleasance Courtyard, Suitability: 5 , 31 July to 26 August, 10:30





Jelly or Jam

Normally watching your kids stomping and smothering themselves in jelly would be a parent's worst nightmare, but this show at Underbelly Circus Hub looks like bags of fun and the perfect way to escape the fringe mayhem – with a bit of a food fight at the same time. Underbelly Circus Hub, Suitability 0 , 3 to 4 and 10 to 11 August, 12:00





Erth's Dinosaur Zoo

Dinosaurs – kids love them, adults love them, there's nothing not to enjoy in this paleontological extravaganza, which comes direct from Australia. Based on the production shots, the puppets look top notch. Underbelly Bristo Square, Suitability 3 , 31 July to 26 August, 11:00