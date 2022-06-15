Cast for I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical's return announced

Casting has been announced for the Edinburgh Fringe run of fan-favourite show I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical.

The revue, penned by Alexander S Bermange (who also serves as musical director), will run at the Gilden Balloon at Patter House on Chambers Street from 3 to 28 August.

Appearing will be Carl Douglas (Jersey Boys), Grace Farrell (Les Misérables ), Hannah Taylor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat ) and Harry Winchester (Peter Pan).

The Edinburgh run features direction and choreography by Joanna Goodwin with associate direction and choreography by Holly Prentice and co-arrangements by Jerome van den Berghe.