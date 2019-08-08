Breffni Holahan wins Stage Award for Collapsible

Breffni Holahan has won a The Stage Edinburgh Award for her performance in Collapsible by Margaret Perry.

The production, which is directed by Thomas Martin (Ross and Rachel), runs at Assembly Roxy as part of HighTide's Disruption series.

Holahan commented: "I'd like to say a massive thank you to The Stage for this enormous honour. No takesies backsies now! My eternal gratitude to Margaret, Tom, Ellie and everyone on team Collapsible."

The show is billed as a "funny, furious new monologue about holding on in this collapsing world".

The Stage Edinburgh Awards are presented throughout the festival. They are not defined by category but recognise an outstanding performance at the Fringe.