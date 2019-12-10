The Sound of Music 2020 tour cast announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of The Sound of Music, which kicks off in Dublin in January 2020.

Emilie Fleming (Over the Rainbow) will play Maria, alongside Andrew Lancel who reprises his role as Captain von Trapp.

Welsh soprano Megan Llewellyn will play the role of Mother Abbess and will be joined by Howard Samuels (Max), Michael Anderson (Rolf), Nicole Farrar (Liesl), Alex Evans (Herr Zeller) Zoe Ann Bown (Sister Margaretta), Georgina Hagen (Sister Berthe), Katie Shearman (Sister Sophia), Sophie Christine (Ursula), Olivia Alexander (Baroness Elberfeld), Jon de Ville (Franz), Wendy-Lee Purdy (Frau Schmidt), Paul Lavers (Admiral von Schreiber) and Sam Tithecott (Baron Elberfeld).

The production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's show is directed by Martin Connor and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Bill Deamer, with design by Gary McCann, lighting by Nick Richings, sound by Dan Samson and musical direction by Jeremy Wootton.

After opening in Dublin on 10 January the show will visit Derry, Sunderland, Blackpool, Bradford, Wolverhampton, Woking, Milton Keynes, Crawley, Eastbourne, Sheffield and Chester.