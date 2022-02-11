Les Misérables tour – new production photos released

Fresh tour photos have been released for the ongoing tour of Les Misérables.

The hit musical is currently in Dublin ahead of stops in Southampton, Salford, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Hull, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Sunderland, Leeds and Cardiff, with dates spanning through to January 2023.

Dean Chisnall plays the iconic Jean Valjean, with Nic Greenshields as Javert and Katie Hall as Fantine. The cast also features Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn Morris as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

Completing the cast are George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Earl Carpenter, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damian Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read and Rebecca Ridout.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, tells the tale of a man who seeks redemption in a turbulent world of hostility, revolution, faith and self-interest.

Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean

© Danny Kaan

Nic Greenshields as Javert

© Danny Kaan

"One Day More"

© Danny Kaan