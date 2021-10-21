Complete cast for The Lion King tour revealed

We've just revealed The Lion King's new Simba, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, so we thought we'd run down who else will be in the musical!

Joining the show in principal roles will be Nokwanda Khuzwayo (Nala), Alan McHale (Timon) and Owain Rhys Davies (Ed).

They will perform alongside returning principals Matthew Forbes (Zazu), Jean-Luc Guizonne (Mufasa), Richard Hurst (Scar), Rebecca Omogbehin (Shenzi), Thandazile Soni (Rafiki), Carl Sanderson (Pumbaa) and Simon Trinder (Banzai).

Completing the company are Lwando Bam, Mamido Bomboko Souchu, Khanyisani Beato, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall, Rushand Chambers, Tau-En Chien, Elisa Chou, Tevin Daniel, Tim Driesen, Oraine Frater, Adebunmi Gabriel, Brian Gilligan, Daniel Griffith, Alicia Hayward, Zalika Henry, Caleaf Henson, Olivia Jones, Melvin Le Blanc, Jochebel Maccarthy, Zanele Mazibuko, Fallon Mondlane, Zanele Ndlovu, Buhle Nkomo, Craig Pedro, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Connor Pelé Williams, Tara Price, Kyle Richardson, Cristiane Santos De Jesus, Lukin Simmonds, Sherry Tay, Francesca Thompson, Maria Yim and Bukiwe Zinganto

Julie Taymor's production, based on the animated classic of the same name, features scenic design by Richard Hudson and lighting by Donald Holder.

Costume design is by Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay. Michael O'Donnell is the resident director for the tour.

Tour dates are on sale for select dates below.