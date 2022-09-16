Watch The Famous Five cast perform musical number "So, You Want to Be an Adventurer"

Exclusive: Recently WhatsOnStage was invited to join the cast of the upcoming world premiere production of The Famous Five during rehearsals.

We were treated to a musical number from the show, based on Enid Blyton's seminal books, entitled "So, You Want to Be an Adventurer":









The Famous Five features a book by Elinor Cook with a score by Theo Jamieson and is helmed by Theatr Clywd's artistic director Tamara Harvey. It sees the iconic quintet head to a ruined castle on Kirrin Island.

Appearing in the cast are Ailsa Dalling (as puppeteer and puppet associate), Elisa De Grey (as Timmy puppeteer and puppet associate), Lara Denning (as Aunt Fanny), Maria Goodman (as George), Sam Harrison (as Bobby), Isabelle Methven (as Anne), David Ricardo-Pearce (as Uncle Quentin), Louis Suc (as Dick), Kibong Tanji (as Rowena) and Dewi Wykes (as Julian).

The production is designed by Lucy Osbourne, with lighting by Johanna Town, video by Ash J Woodward, sound by Dan Samson, musical direction by Katherine Rockhill, choreography by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, musical supervision by David White, associate direction by Francesca Goodridge and assistant direction by Juliette Manon.

The Famous Five debuts at Theatr Clwyd in Mold (23 September to 15 October) before heading to Chichester Festival Theatre (21 October to 12 November).