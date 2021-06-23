The Flock at Chichester Festival Theatre casting announced

Full casting has been revealed for The Flock, Zoe Cooper's new play Chichester Festival Theatre.

Cooper's piece follows a vicar, Rory, whose parish is putting on a production of Noah's Ark – while trying to keep his relationship afloat. Guy Jones directs Cooper's play, with the writer having recently been nominated for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her Orange Tree show Out of Water.

Stacy Abalogun, Samuel Barnett, Selina Cadell, Nick Fletcher, Victoria John and Libby Mai will appear in the piece, which is designed by Natasha Jenkins, with lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, musical direction and musical arrangements by Tom Brady, movement by Chi-San Howard and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

It is set to premiere at the venue's Minerva Theatre, running from 6 to 26 August.