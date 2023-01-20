Rory Bremner to star in tour of James Graham's Quiz

Actor and impersonator Rory Bremner will return to the stage in a new tour of James Graham's award-winning Quiz.

The production, which had been set to tour in 2020 before being postponed by lockdowns, is directed by outgoing artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre (where the show had its world premiere in 2017) Daniel Evans, alongside Sean Linnen, with design by Robert Jones. It is produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Wessex Grove, by arrangement with William Village.

Graham's play follows the famous "Cheating Major" Charles Ingram who bluffed his way to victory on the hit TV show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Lighting is by Ryan Day, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, with video by Tim Reid and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

Following its initial run in Chichester, the show transferred to the West End in 2018, where it was nominated for a variety of awards. The play has also been turned into a critically lauded TV series starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford, Aisling Bea and the late great Helen McCrory.

Set to appear as Chris Tarrant in the new tour will be Bremner, who said today: "I'm very excited about this; not just the challenge of playing Chris Tarrant in long form but bringing the scandal that really caught the public's imagination to a live audience every night. What really happened? The jury's out- and this time it's you!

"I didn't have to phone-a-friend. It wasn't even 50/50. This was a role I had to take on, with A: a brilliant director; B: a terrific script; C: a different audience live each night; and D: a story that divides opinion to this day. Final answer? Ask the audience!"

The tour will open in Chichester on 22 September, before visiting Newcastle, Glasgow, Cardiff, Salford, Norwich, Bromley, Canterbury, Bath and Birmingham.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton gave the show five stars when it first had its world premiere, saying: "Question. What is James Graham's best quality as a playwright? Is it a) his humanity b) his power to entertain c) his ability to choose stories that illuminate and help us understand the way we live today or d) all of the above. My final answer? It has to be D."