The Narcissist starring Claire Skinner and Harry Lloyd – rehearsal images released

Chichester Festival Theatre has released rehearsal images for the upcoming world premiere of Christopher Shinn's The Narcissist.

The new play follows Jim, an expert in electoral strategy, who is disillusioned by the current political climate and whose marriage is also in a crisis. It is billed as "a gripping, inventive and witty take on personal and political communication in the internet age."

Featured in the cast are Game of Thrones star Harry Lloyd and Outnumbered's Claire Skiner, alongside Caroline Gruber, Akshay Khanna, Simon Lennon, Stuart Thompson, Paksie Vernon and Jenny Walser.

Led by director Josh Seymour, the creative team includes designer Jasmine Swan, lightind designer Jess Bernberg, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement director Chi-San Howard and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

The Narcissist runs at the Minerva Theatre from 26 August until 24 September 2022.





Claire Skinner

© Johan Persson

Harry Lloyd

© Johan Persson

Caroline Gruber

© Johan Persson

Harry Lloyd and Akshay Khanna

© Johan Persson

Jenny Walser

© Johan Persson

Stuart Thompson and Paksie Vernon

© Johan Persson

Simon Lennon

© Johan Persson

Director Josh Seymour and playwright Christopher Shinn

© Johan Persson