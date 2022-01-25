Lia Williams' revival of Doubt with Monica Dolan at Chichester Festival Theatre – photos

Production images have been released for Doubt at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Monica Dolan, Sam Spruell, Jessica Rhodes and Rebecca Scroggs star in Lia Williams' production, which has design by Joanna Scotcher, lighting by Paul Keogan, music and sound by Melanie Pappenheim and Giles Perring, wigs, hair and make-up by Susanna Peretz, casting by Charlotte Sutton with associate direction by Joe Lichtenstein., associate design by Camille Etchart and assistant direction by Olamide Ajisafe.

The piece follows a principal, Sister Aloysius Beauvier, whose enmity towards her co-worker, priest and teacher Father Brendan Flynn, leads to dramatic revelations.

John Patrick Shanley's piece won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize, and runs from 22 January to 5 February.

