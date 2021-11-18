Cast confirmed to join Penelope Keith in Two Cigarettes in the Dark on tour

Full casting has been revealed today to join Penelope Keith (To The Manor Born) in the upcoming touring production of Stephen Wyatt's new drama Two Cigarettes in the Dark.

Starring alongside Keith will be Liza Goddard (Relatively Speaking) as Gwen, Michael Lumsden (Radio 4's The Archers) as Matt, Natasha Magigi (The County Wife) as Winsome and Timothy Watson (The Archers) as Luke, with Juliet Garricks and Hilary Tones completing the cast.

The play follows Isabel (played by Keith), a fiercely independent woman nearing the end of her life, who is haunted by her past, her regrets and family secrets.

The production is directed by Alan Strachan and features scenic design by Simon Higlett, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound design by Gregory Clarke and casting by Helena Palmer CDG.

Produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Cambridge Arts Theatre, the play will open at Chichester Festival Theatre on 17 February 2022, before visiting Cambridge, Guildford, Cardiff, Richmond, Brighton, Bath and Malvern.