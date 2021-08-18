Full cast for Andrea Levy's The Long Song stage adaptation revealed

Complete casting has been revealed for The Long Song, Chichester Festival Theatre's new production based on Andrea Levy's best-selling novel.

Penned by Suhayla El-Bushra (The Suicide) and directed by Charlotte Gwinner, the piece follows a woman, July, born into slavery and ripped from her family .

Tara Tijani makes her professional debut as July alongside Llewella Gideon as Old July, while Olivia Poulet plays Caroline Mortimer.

The company also includes Ben Adams (as Tam Dewar/Charles Wyndham), Cecilia Appiah (Miss Clara), Andrew Bridgmont (John Howarth/Baptist Minister), Leonard Buckley (Robert Goodwin), Pérola Congo (Miss Bessie/Molly), Miranda Foster (Elizabeth Wyndham), Trevor Laird (Dublin/Godfrey), Syrus Lowe (Thomas/Nimrod), Chris Machari (Cornet/Musician), Mohammed Mansaray (Boy/Ezra), Rebecca Omogbehin (Kitty) and Carol Walton (Miss Rose).

The piece has design by Frankie Bradshaw, with lighting by Mark Doubleday, composition, arrangements and musical direction by Michael Henry, sound design by Helen Skiera, video design by Dick Straker, movement direction and intimacy co-ordination by Angela Gasparetto, fight direction and intimacy co-ordination by Kev McCurdy and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton with Chandra Ruegg.

The piece will play in the venue's Festival Theatre from 1 to 23 October.