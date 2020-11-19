Flowers for Mrs Harris cast album release date and first-look video released

Chichester Festival Theatre has revealed dates and further information for the hit musical Flowers for Mrs Harris's cast album.

The show, which is written by Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff, is about Ada Harris, who spends her life cleaning houses and has an eye for fashion. She embarks on a journey from London to Paris. It has a cast including Clare Burt, Joanna Riding, Gary Wilmot, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Claire Machin, Mark Meadows and Louis Maskell.

It had its first acclaimed run at Sheffield Theatres in 2016 before transferring to Chichester in 2018. Flowers for Mrs Harris is directed by Daniel Evans with designs from Lez Brotherston, lighting from Mark Henderson, and movement from Naomi Said.

Evans said: "The making of this cast album, made possible by Richard Taylor, was not simply a wonderful opportunity to capture one of the most beautiful British musical scores of recent years; it was also memorable for having employed some of our finest musicians and actors at a time when almost none of them had any work or proper financial support – a situation that, sadly, persists."

The recording is produced by Richard Taylor and Mike Walker, engineered by Mike Walker, conducted by Tom Brady and orchestrated by Richard Taylor. It is produced for SimG Records by Simon Greiff.

It will be released on 3 December 2020.

The orchestra is Jon Laird, Kathryn James, Nicki Davenport, Vicky Lester, Abigail Burrows, Rhys Taylor, Laura Llewellyn-Jones, Owain Harries, Jane Salmon and James Turner.

Watch a special 11-minute video highlighting the work on the album here: