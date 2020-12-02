Chichester Festival Theatre to live-stream Pinocchio production

Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled plans to live-stream its festive production of Pinocchio – in a similar vein to last month's Crave.

The "darkly magical reinvention" version of the classic fairytale is penned by the venue's writer-in-residence Anna Ledwich with music by Tom Brady. It is directed by Dale Rooks (The Midnight Gang) with set design by Simon Higlett, costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, musical direction by Colin Billing, sound by Gregory Clarke and movement by Lauren Grant.

For anyone wanting to see the show live, it will be running from 16 December to 2 January 2021, with a Polish-translated performance on 21 December and a relaxed performance on 27 December.

The live-streamed shows will take place on Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December.