Chichester Festival Theatre to stream Sondheim concert as well as new Q&A series in 2021 spring season

Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled a plethora of streamed events for its digital spring season.

The venue will present a new series of "Facing the Music" – weekly streamed interviews with award-winning stars kicking off on 24 February.

Hosted by Edward Seckerson, the line-up will include Patricia Routledge, Philip Quast, Imelda Staunton and Giles Terera, while Sheila Hancock's 2020 interview will be re-streamed.

Gabrielle Brooks, Daniel Evans, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell and Hannah Waddingham's Celebrating Sondheim concert will be broadcast once more to mark the composer's 91st birthday on 22 March 2021. The event was originally shown last autumn.

Tickets for the season start at £10.