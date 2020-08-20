Theatr Clwyd announces programme of socially distanced outdoor shows, concerts and musicals

Theatr Clwyd in Mold has announced a series of outdoor concerts and shows will run from 27 August to 27 September.

West End performers will come together for a special Welsh of the West End: Live concert, while Tim Price will present a brand new comedy English. Family piece Three will run, as will Alex Wright and Phil Grainger's spoken word and soul music piece Orpheus.

There will also be live concerts from Tayo Aluko, Kidsmoke, Aleighcia Scott, The Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Tip Top's Musical Magic, and Mared Williams. Furthermore, Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes will bring their comedy double act to the venue.

Artistic director Tamara Harvey said: "All that we want - all that we've been fighting for and working for day after day through all of this - is to bring people back up our hill for moments of hope and laughter, and to share in a collective joy. This outdoor season means more to us than is possible to express in words; and brings us one step closer to the day when we can throw open our doors and tell stories together again."

In a special move, all tickets for the shows in the programme are £5.