Stepping Out to embark on new tour

Richard Harris' Stepping Out will embark on a new tour later this year, it has been announced.

The award-winning comedic play (adapted into a movie in 1991 with Liza Minnelli and Julie Walters) has been reworked by Harris to be set in the present day. It follows a group of tap dancers who are under the tutelage of a former professional.

Appearing will be Rita Simons, Harriet Thorpe, Hayley Tamaddon, Leanne Jones and Wendi Peters, with the show opening on tour on 5 September at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth.

From there it will visit Dartford, Cardiff, Truro, Peterborough, Barnstaple, High Wycombe, Cheltenham and Eastbourne, with further dates to be announced.

Also in the cast will be Elizabeth Power as Mrs Fraser, Deborah Tracey as Rose, Charlotte Bloomsbury as Andy, Nicole Deon as Lynne and Tom Kanji as Geoffrey.

It will be directed by Dan Phillips and choreographed by Joanna Goodwin, with set and costume design by Cory Shipp and sound design by David Hart for Seventh Wave Audio.