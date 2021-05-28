Shôn Dale-Jones creates new show Possible for National Theatre Wales

National Theatre Wales has announced a new show, Possible, that will stream live and on-demand this summer.

Created by Shôn Dale-Jones, former artistic director of Hoipolloi, it's billed as "an experience that's part theatre, part spoken word, part gig and part film".

Featuring live music and "surreal cinematic visuals", the show was commissioned in 2019 but has been reworked in light of the pandemic.

"I wanted to capture the emotional journey we've been on since the pandemic exploded into our lives and make something which might hold us together around the things that really matter," said Dale-Jones.

He's joined on the creative team by co-director and designer Stefanie Mueller, with film and photography direction by Bear Thompson, music by John Biddle, sound design by Sam Jones and lighting design by Katy Morison. Film production and streaming is by Red90.

Lorne Campbell, Artistic Director of National Theatre Wales said "Shôn and the rest of the creative team are making a remarkable, timely piece of theatre. In this extended moment of uncertainty about what is possible on stage and off, in the real world, in make-believe and in the slippery places in between, Possible is a production that shares human hope, uncertainty, love and resilience."

Streamed live from The Riverfront in Newport from 29 June to 2 July 2021, it will then available on demand from 6 to 13 July 2021.