Only the Brave musical starring Caroline Sheen and David Thaxton released online for free

Only the Brave, the hit musical starring Caroline Sheen and David Thaxton, is available for free online.

The show, filmed by AdVision TV in 2016, tells the story of a group of soldiers in the run-up to the D-Day landings. It had its first run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2008, before a full production premiered in 2016 at the Millenium Centre in Cardiff.

It is penned by Rachel Wagstaff, with music by Matthew Brind and directed by Steve Marmion. Also included in the cast are Emilie Fleming, Neil McDermott and Karl Queensborough.

Watch the piece below:

Only The Brave - A New Musical from AdVision TV on Vimeo.