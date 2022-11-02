Mischief's Mind Mangler to embark on first tour in 2023

Exclusive: Mischief will tour a new production next January.

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, based on the character created for Magic Goes Wrong, will visit venues across the UK with a cast of Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer.

The show was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe earlier this year and will now be adapted into a two-act experience. WhatsOnStage gave Mind Mangler a solid review, saying: "the jokes are plenty, hearty and effortlessly delivered". It is directed by Hannah Sharkey.

The piece follows a somewhat unfortunate magician as he attempts to find stardom and pull off a few magic tricks en route.

It will open at Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on 7 January 2023, visiting Cardiff, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Exeter, Liverpool, Leicester, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Woking, Wimbledon, Southend, Bromley, Salisbury, Salford, Southampton, Guildford and will finish with a week at Theatre Royal Bath, from 18 to 22 April 2023.