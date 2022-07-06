Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards discuss bringing The Lavender Hill Mob to the stage

Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards sat down to discuss tackling a stage version of classic Ealing Comedy The Lavender Hill Mob, which will embark on a new tour from October.

Jupp and Edwards will tell the tale of a bank clerk who dreams of stealing a van of gold, and hatches a crafty (albeit flawed) plan to make it happen.

Adapted from TEB Clarke's screenplay by Olivier-nominated playwright Phil Porter, the production is directed by Tony and Olivier-nominated Jeremy Sams. The show has design by Francis O'Connor, associate direction by Louise Shephard, composition and magic from Tim Sutton and casting by Ginny Schiller with Gareth Johnson as general manager. Further cast and creatives are to be revealed.

It will open at Cheltenham Everyman from 13 October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro with further dates to be announced.