Louise Redknapp joins Fatal Attraction tour

Louise Redknapp has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction on tour.

The piece follows successful New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (played by Michael Douglas on screen), a successful New York lawyer whose fling with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) turns into a living nightmare when she ruthlessly pursues him.

Oliver Farnworth (The Girl On The Train) plays Gallagher, while Susie Amy (Footballers' Wives) will change roles and now plays Forrest, with Louise Redknapp (9 to 5) joining the show as Gallagher's wife Beth.

Penned by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, the tour is directed by Loveday Ingram and features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Carolyn Downing. Paul Englishby is the show's composer and casting is by Anne Vosser.

The tour is ongoing with Kym Marsh appearing until 5 March – with Redknapp taking over from 9 March in Cardiff, appearing until the tour concludes on 3 May.

