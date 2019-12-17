WhatsOnStage Logo
Les Misérables performance interrupted by brief on-stage fire

Les Misérables
The touring production of Les Misérables had a small hitch last night in Cardiff when the barricade accidentally caught fire.

According to reports from the auditorium, one of the musical's stars, playing Javert, accidentally lit a small part of the set on fire while holding a flaming brand during the show's famous revolution scene.

The incident caused a show stop of nearly 10 minutes as the fire was quickly and efficiently put out and damage was assessed. After this the performance continued.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, opened on tour in late 2018, with the West End production about to re-open the refurbished Sondheim Theatre. The newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed in the space.


