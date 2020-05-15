Two Gary Owen monologues, starring Lynn Hunter and Michael Sheen, presented online

Two short plays by Gary Owen, featuring Lynn Hunter and Michael Sheen, have been released by the Sherman Theatre.

The two pieces, entitled Mum and Dad, are largely verbatim records of stories recounted by Owen's parents about their experiences living in rural Pembrokeshire.

They're performed by two Welsh stage stars – Sheen, whose credits include Quiz on ITV and Frost/Nixon as well as Hunter, who recently appeared in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

The texts have been donated by the playwright, with a recommended donation of £5 suggested by the theatre. You can watch the two of them here.