Death Drop: Back in the Habit to premiere this autumn

Tuck Shop has announced the second coming for its hit West End show Death Drop – a "divine" sequel will premiere in a new tour later this year.

Following a group of nuns who find themselves in a murderous mishap (set to be solved by Sis Marple), the show, Death Drop: Back in the Habit, is penned by Rob Evans and directed by Jesse Jones.

The show will visit Dartford, Wycombe, Cardiff, Crewe and Sheffield until 14 January 2023, with further venues to be announced.

Creative director of TuckShop and producer Christopher D Clegg said: "We cannot wait to sashay onto the road again with the next chapter in the ridiculous Death Drop saga, this time with a gaggle of fabulous drag NUNS!

"Audiences are in for a real treat as this hilarious comedy puts a whole new spin on murder, religion and of course Drag. You will NOT want to miss this outrageous show."